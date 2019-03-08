Sioux City
Dennis "Denny" Cyril Wiltgen, 74, of Sioux City, passed away on March 5, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating, followed by a luncheon. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Neptune, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Denny was born on Nov. 10, 1944, the eldest of six children to Edward and Phyllis (Corrigan) Wiltgen, in Sioux City. He attended Cathedral Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Heelan in 1962. Upon graduation, Denny joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as an electrician on the aircraft carrier Ticonderoga, with distinction, during the Vietnam War.
Upon leaving the U.S. Navy, he met and married Suzanne Sitzmann on Aug. 2, 1969. In addition to raising his three daughters, Denny enjoyed more than 40 years in the sales department at Container Corporation of America, where he met many amazing people and spent countless hours traveling throughout Nebraska.
Denny spent many hours on the golf course perfecting his game. He proudly ran the clock at Heelan football games for 40 years (with nary a mistake—to the chagrin of opposing teams), while also running the clock for basketball games at Briar Cliff. He was a loyal friend and a generous spirit, with a not-so-subtle sense of humor, who enjoyed a fine scotch as much as a good joke. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and watching his family grow and flourish.
In addition to his wife, Suzanne, Denny is survived by his group of 11, Jennifer, Joe, Connor, Kate, and Ian Gill of Sioux City, Christina and Wyatt Yeater of Minneapolis, and Angie, Corey, Eli, and Nola Swan of Minneapolis. Denny is also survived by his siblings, Dan (Joanie), Edward (Mary), Vicki (Bob), and Tony (Henrietta); and sister-in-law, Annette.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents; and his youngest brother, Russ.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools and Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc.