Sioux City
Dennis Clark Willis, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, surrounded by his wife and children.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Rev. David Hemann as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dennis was born on Nov. 13, 1937, in Keota, Iowa, to Clark and Irene (Hammes) Willis.
Denny was raised in Harper, Iowa. As a youth he loved sports and visiting his uncles’ farms. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was married to Barbara Miller in North English, Iowa, in 1961. They lived in New Jersey and Florida before moving to Sioux City in 1963, where he started his own construction company and eventually had projects in most states. He later developed 40 acres on Deer Haven Drive and Quail Court on Sioux City’s north side.
He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, boating, traveling, foraging for mushrooms and playing bridge, as well as winters in Texas, time spent with his siblings, children, grandchildren, and all of his extended family and friends in Sioux City, and Alamo, Texas.
He was involved in the Knights of Columbus, an officer and Exalted Ruler in the Elks Lodge, Sioux City River-Cade and volunteered driving seniors through Faith in Action.
Denny is survived by his wife, Barbara of Sioux City; children, Greg Willis of Bend, Ore., Randy Willis and wife, Dorothy of San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Jeff Willis of Burnsville, Minn., David Willis of Sioux City, and Lisa Goldsmith and husband, Gary of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Brianna, Jacquelyn, Haylee, Natalie, Maggie and Nolan; his brothers, Kenny Willis and wife, Jan, Bob Willis and wife, Joy, and Tom Willis and wife, Barb, and sister, Lorene Altenhofen and husband, Donnie, all of the Davenport, Iowa area; his sister-in-law, Suzanne Willis Land and husband, Paul of Spirit Lake, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Don Willis of Spirit Lake.
Denny was a donor for the Iowa Donor Network.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Blessed Sacrament Church or Resurrection Church in Alamo, Texas.