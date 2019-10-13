Mesa, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Dennis "Denny" Michael Ray, 74, of Mesa, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, after a short battle with (Mesothelioma) lung cancer.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Mesa. Arrangements are under the direction of Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park & Funeral Care in Mesa.
Denny was born Nov. 22, 1944, to Wayne E. and Velma L. (Davis) Ray, in Sioux City. He graduated from East High School in 1964 and married his high school sweetheart, Judith A. Kempton on March 12, 1965.
He worked as a heavy equipment diesel mechanic for 43 years for various Caterpillar companies throughout the U.S. This adventure allowed him to work in Iowa as well as Nebraska, Colorado, Alaska, and finally Arizona. Denny and his family were so fortunate to meet their lifelong friendships during these years.
During his retirement years, he worked part-time at Lanstar, LLC, for his son, Joel and daughter-in-law, July. He enjoyed helping his cousin, Tom Ray at his farm during spring and fall in South Dakota. Denny was a member of the Dreamland Villa Sheriff's Posse for three years. He was also a member of Mesa Buckhorn 2656 Elks Club.
He loved camping and fishing. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughters, Rachel and Hannah during their swimming meets.
Denny is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Julie (Billy) Roberts; sons, Joel (July) Ray and Sgt. 1st Class Dwayne Ray (Bridget); granddaughters, Rachel, Hannah, Caitlin LeeAnn, Haley and Lauryn Pelzel and Megan Roberts; great-grandson, Ronin Roberts; his sister, Judy (Donald) Chesley; nephew, Gary (Susan) Chelsey ; and niece, Nancy Chesley (Jed); three sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his baby daughter, Janie Lynn; mother and father; and grandparents.