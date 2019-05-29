{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux Center, Iowa

70, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Memorial service: June 1 at 3 p.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: May 31 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.

the life of: Dennis 'Denny' Walstra
