Sioux Center, Iowa
70, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Memorial service: June 1 at 3 p.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: May 31 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.
