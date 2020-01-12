South Sioux City

Dennis Duane Bloch, 80, of South Sioux City, went to Heaven on Jan. 8, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital due to a blood clot.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Mohr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dennis was born on May 5, 1939, in Yankton, S.D., to Xavier and Emily (Skorepa) Bloch. He lived in Lesterville, S.D., on the farm, graduated from Scotland High School, and then went on to the Army from 1959 to 1962. He married Judy Hahn on June 27, 1965.

He worked at Iowa Beef Processors for 36 years and did painting for about six years. He loved to golf, garden, and play cards with family and friends. Dennis was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, where he served the Lord diligently for over 50 years.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Judy Bloch; his daughter, Shelli (Justin) Tuttle; his son, Troy (Amy) Bloch; three granddaughters, Nadia and Fauna Tuttle, and Caitlyn Bloch, all of South Sioux City; and numerous other relatives and friends.