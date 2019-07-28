Lake Park, Ga., formerly Sioux City
Dennis Duane Dewey, 61, of Lake Park, Ga., formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his place of employment.
Family and friends gathered for a visitation on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home in Lake Park. A celebration of life service for Dennis will be on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Westfield Congregational Church, 224, Linden Street, Westfield, Iowa 51062. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.
Dennis was born on July 29, 1957, in Akron, Iowa, the son of Duane Russell Dewey and Dorothy (Raby) Dewey. Dennis grew up in Westfield, Iowa. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served as an SP4 with the 7th Calvary. Upon his death, Dennis was the Warehouse-Logistics Manager for Snap-Rite Manufacturing for 14 years.
Dennis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a heart of gold.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Sands) Dewey of 15 years; their six children, Vanessa Dewey, Samantha (Dan) LaMere, Joseph Nelson (Mariana), all of Sioux City, Kat (Lee) Montague of Lake Park, Ga., Austin Dewey of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Rhyonna Dewey of Lake Park; 14 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Jerry Dewey, Rita Faust, and Les Dewey.