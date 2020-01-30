Dennis E. Frazee
View Comments

Dennis E. Frazee

{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis Frazee

Dennis Frazee

 C. Lynne Photography

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Dennis Eugene Frazee, 62, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., in Omaha. Burial will be in Omaha National Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at West Center Chapel, Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha.

He is survived by wife, Nancy R. Frazee; daughters, Jennifer L. White (Garth) and Samantha A. Hoffmann (Tyler); three granddaughters, Savannah and Penelope White and Grace Hoffmann; brothers, Martin (Christine) and Donnie (Kim); and sisters, Karen Calsbeek, Bonnie Solano (Dave), Janice Bach and Lori Ludeking (Ben).

Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Violet; and brothers, Richard Jr., Terry, Kenneth and Dean.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Frazee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News