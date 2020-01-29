Dennis E. Frazee

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Dennis Eugene Frazee, 62, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., in Omaha. Burial will be in Omaha National Cemetery, with military rites.

He is survived by wife, Nancy R. Frazee; daughters, Jennifer L. White (Garth) and Samantha A. Hoffmann (Tyler); three granddaughters, Savannah and Penelope White and Grace Hoffmann; brothers, Martin (Christine) and Donnie (Kim); and sisters, Karen Calsbeek, Bonnie Solano (Dave), Janice Bach and Lori Ludeking (Ben).

Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Violet; and brothers, Richard Jr., Terry, Kenneth and Dean.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

