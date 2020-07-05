× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis E. Schnabel Jr.

Sioux City

Dennis E. Schnabel Jr., 42, of Sioux City, passed away on June 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, Morningside, officiated by his cousin, Pastor Travis Baker.

Dennis was born on Aug. 3, 1977, in Sioux City, son of Dennis E. Schnabel Sr. and Renee Baker-Mandl.

He loved fixing things, helping friends, and scratching lottery tickets.

Survivors include his mother, Renee Baker-Mandl; daughter, Elizabeth Woltman; granddaughter, Shelby Hartley; brother, Justin Cloud; sister, Destiny Cloud; half-brother, Chad Leusinbrink; lifelong best friend, Mason Drefke; good friends, Larry Joines, and Jason Mullinns; and his dog, Rufus.

Dennis is preceded death by his father, Dennis E. Schnabel Sr.

Dennis will be forever missed.

