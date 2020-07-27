Dennis Glenn Robinson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis "Denny" Robinson

Sioux City

Dennis Glenn "Denny” Robinson, 72, of Sioux City, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, followed by a luncheon at Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a Masonic service at 7 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave.

Denny Robinson, the son of Robert and LaVonne "Bonnie" (Hatch) Robinson, was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Correctionville, Iowa. He graduated from East High School in Sioux City in 1967.

Denny entered the U.S. Army on July 2, 1967. He attended ordnance training at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. Denny was then stationed at the DMZ in Korea during the Vietnam War.

On Feb. 8, 1969, Denny was united in marriage with his high school sweetheart, Rebecca S. "Becky" Johnson, in Sioux City. He was then transferred to Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, where he served the remainder of his tour. Denny was honorably discharged on July 3, 1970.