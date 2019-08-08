Dakota Dunes, formerly Le Mars, Iowa
Dennis Groetken, 77, of Dakota Dunes, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Matthew Solyntjes will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Wasmer Post 241. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Dennis Joseph Groetken was born on April 8, 1942, in Le Mars, the son of George D. and Elizabeth A. (Wittkop) Groetken. He attended St. Joseph School in Le Mars and later graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School in 1961. After graduation, Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Army on Sept. 30, 1961. He served with a transportation company as a light truck driver in Missouri, New York and La Rochelle, France. Dennis earned an honorable discharge on Sept. 23, 1964.
Following his service, Dennis returned to Le Mars and began working at a packing plant in Sioux City. He later worked at Dubuque Packing in Le Mars. When Dubuque closed, he took a position at Well's Dairy in production. Dennis retired from Well’s after 11 years. During his retirement years, he cared for his mother, Lizzy.
Dennis was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars. He was an avid reader and movie watcher. He loved to visit with others and had many friends and acquaintances throughout the community. He loved animals, especially his Siamese cats. Dennis was a giving person and his last gift was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
He is lovingly remembered by numerous cousins.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts and uncles.