Montpelier, Va. formerly Granville, Iowa
Dennis J. Bachmann, 72, of Montpelier, Va., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Mechanicsville, Va.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, Iowa. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Granville. Graveside military honors will be conducted by the Granville Veterans. Visitation will be one hour before the service June 5 at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Dennis was born June 5, 1947, in Granville, the son of Robert A. and Joan M. (Treinen) Bachmann. He was raised and educated in Granville, graduating from Spalding Catholic High School in 1965. He then entered the U.S. Army, serving from Aug. 11, 1966, to July 23, 1968, when he was honorably discharged. He moved to Denver, Colo., where he worked as a union electrician.
On June 12, 1983, he married Kim Stieghorst in Denver. The couple then moved to Montpelier, Va., where Dennis worked for Valentine Electric as a master electrician until he retired in 2009.
Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf.
Survivors include his wife, Kim of Sioux City; his three sisters, Mary (Alv) Wolf of Henderson, Nev., Janet (Don) Loutsch of Le Mars, Iowa, and Joyce (John) Fuxa of Shenandoah, Iowa; one brother, Tom (Brenda) Bachmann of Henricho, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Christopher; and sister, Jean Theis.