Dennis J. Donovan

Sioux City

Dennis “Denny” Donovan, 90, of Sioux City, passed away on June 29, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

The family will have a private burial. Arrangements will follow.

Dennis James Donovan was born on May 11, 1930, the eldest son of Charles E. and Ella (Dik) Donovan. He graduated from East High School, and attended Morningside College and the University of South Dakota. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Korea and Japan.

Dennis was married to Agnes Decpetris for 37 years. They had three sons, Jerald, Matthew, and John. He taught high school chemistry in Hartington, Neb., for several years. He then enjoyed a long career as a truck salesman for International Harvester in Sioux City, and later as an independent truck and equipment dealer.

He was a long-time member of St. Casimir's Catholic Church, and served as a lector, usher, and parish committee member. His favorite pastimes included studying the stock market, playing the violin, fishing, and hunting.