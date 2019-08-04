Sioux City
Dennis K. Smothers, 72, of Sioux City, died July 31, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
A memorial visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Dennis Kaye Smothers, the son of Donald and Irma (Morgan) Smothers, was born Jan. 11, 1947, in Rodney, Iowa. His family moved to Sioux City, when he was in the third grade, and Dennis finished his education at Central High School.
Dennis was employed at Kemp Tire until they closed. In 1982, he was united in marriage with Janet Hoover. Dennis then worked in production at Gateway and then as a seasonal worker for the City. He retired in the early 2000s.
Dennis was a member of a pool league, liked to golf, and enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the Packers and the Cubs. Dennis also liked to watch professional wrestling.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of Sioux City; his daughters, Tammy (Tim) Holmberg of Sioux City, Pam (Marc) Jump of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kathy Short of North Sioux City, S.D.; two grandchildren, Kelsey (Dan) Ries and Raymond Short; a great-grandson, Logan Devries; a niece, Stephanie Smothers of Des Moines; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Donnie and Dewey Smothers.