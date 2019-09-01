Lincoln, Neb., formerly Emerson, Neb.
Dennis Lee Frey, 67, of Lincoln, formerly of Emerson, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Dennis, loving husband, father, and papa, passed away from cancer.
Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hickman, Neb.
Denny was born on Oct. 22, 1951, in Emerson, to Hilda and Delmer Frey.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bonnie Ruth Frey; daughter, Amy (Adam) Kopp; son, Kevin (Meagan) Frey; two grandchildren, Hank and Joey Frey; and his sister, Janet Nowlen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family.
