Dennis L. Hoss, 71, of Yankton, formerly Le Mars and Sioux City, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, with the Rev. Scott Trayor officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery at Yankton, with military honors provided by Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post 791 and the Patriot Guard Riders. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. To post an online sympathy message please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Dennis L. Hoss was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Richard and Celeste (Dreckman) Hoss. He grew up on the family farm outside of Remsen, Iowa, and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1965. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as an aircraft mechanic in the Philippines, Vietnam and stateside during the Vietnam War. He married Donna Groepper on Feb. 8, 1969, in Remsen, Iowa. Dennis was honorably discharged from the Air Force in May 1969, and Dennis and Donna continued to live in Hampton, Va., for a short time after the war. They moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where Dennis worked as an auto mechanic until moving to Le Mars, where he became a licensed plumber and worked for Plymouth Plumbing and Heating.
Dennis had to have bypass surgery on his heart when he was 40, and after visiting Yankton, decided to move his family there in 1988 because he loved the lake area. He began working for Fejfar Plumbing until 1992, when he began working for Lewis and Clark Recreation Area as the building maintenance supervisor. Dennis retired in 2006 due to his failing health.
After their retirement, he and Donna sold everything and bought an RV and went south spending their time as campground hosts. They moved back to Yankton in 2012 and wintered in Apache Junction, Ariz., and later settled in Mesa, Ariz. Dennis was a strong-willed, caring family man who was always ready for a party. He had a great sense of humor and a wonderful smile. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, and the American Legion in Apache Junction. He enjoyed camping, boating, golfing, and tinkering, and loved being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Hoss of Yankton; two daughters, Jan (Chad) Pickner of Sioux City, and Carin (Brian) Huber of Yankton; three grandsons, Alex (Morgan) Slagle, Chase Huber and Sam Huber; one great-granddaughter, Lincoln Slagle; three brothers, Jim (Rosanne) Hoss of Le Mars, Charlie (Barb) Hoss of Coralville, Iowa, and Tom (Kathy) Hoss of Le Mars; sister, Sandy (Loren) Schnepf of Oyens, Iowa; six stepsiblings, Larry (Sue) Gengler, Peggy (Dwight) Wendschlag, Bill (Irene) Gengler, Garry (Kate) Gengler, LuAnn (Whitey) Kommes, and Arlene (Jeff) Tobin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mildred Hoss; and granddaughter, Claire.
Pallbearers will be Alex Slagle, Chase Huber, Sam Huber, Alex Pick, Ryan Pick, Tim Hoss and Marc Hoss.
Dennis’ family is very thankful to Dr. Marian Petrasko for his wonderful care and many extra years that he gave to Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.
