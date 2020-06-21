Dennis Langel
Alton, Iowa
Dennis Langel, 73, of Alton, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his cabin in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Services for both Dennis and Cathy with limited seating will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery at Alton. Visitation with keeping to social distancing restrictions will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Dennis was born Aug. 19, 1946, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Clarence and Julianna (Minten) Langel. He was raised in Alton and received his education at Spalding Catholic Schools, graduating in 1964.
On Jan. 23, 1971, he married Judith Hagge. The couple made their home in Alton, and to this union, Jennifer Anne and Kimberly Kaye were born.
Over the years, Dennis worked at Cambier Ready Mix, Russells Ready Mix, Alton Rendering Works and 17 years at the Farmers Co-Op Elevator in Alton working his way up to Branch Manager. His wife, Judy, passed away on July 27,1985.
On April 4, 1987, he married Cathy Dreckman. The couple together opened and operated the Hatchery Restaurant and Lounge in Orange City, Iowa, for 17 years. Cathy and Denny loved working at The Hatch with all their wonderful employees, enjoying so many good times. They retired in February 2011.
All who knew Denny couldn't help but enjoy his big laugh and his infectious smile. He always loved to try and catch the Big One as he fished endlessly at their lake cabin. He was always the Captain of his boat, often trying to fly his grandkids off the tube.
Denny also was an avid golfer and bowler, never missing a chance to hang out with his buddies.
Cathy and Denny shared their final earthly "I love you" at their favorite place, enjoying the view at South Templar Park. His wife, Cathy, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020.
Dennis was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, past member and president of the Sioux Golf Country Club, and 29-year member of the Alton Volunteer Fire & Rescue. He was a board member and served as president of South Templar Park Inc. in Orleans, Iowa. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Vikings and the Twins.
His three grandsons meant the world to him. He always enjoyed going to their band events and ball games, teaching them how to fish, boating, or just hanging out.
Grateful for having shared his life include his daughters, Jennifer Langel of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Kimberly (Dave) Klock of Chancellor, S.D.; grandchildren, Cody Langel; Kaleb and Jeffrey Klock; brother, Jerry (Linda) Langel of Alton, and their children; godson, Kevin (Kathryn) Langel; Krissa (Justin) Bunkers and families; Judy's sister, Cathie (Les) Punt of Sioux Center, Iowa, and children, Michael Punt and Melissa Harris and families; along with many cousins and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judith; her parents, Wayne and Marie Hagge; his wife, Cathy; and her mom, Kathleen Dreckman.
Honorary bearers for both will be their three grandsons.
Urn bearers for Cathy are Faye, Dan, Steve, Chris and David Hunt, Susie Maass and Carol Vortherms.
Pallbearers for Dennis are his bowling team, Denny Korthals, Joe Neppl, Fred Blom, Steve Streff, Tim Bindner and his golf buddies, Marv Babcock and Craig Woldruff.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
310 Fulton Street
Remsen, IA 51050
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.