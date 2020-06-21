Dennis Langel

All who knew Denny couldn't help but enjoy his big laugh and his infectious smile. He always loved to try and catch the Big One as he fished endlessly at their lake cabin. He was always the Captain of his boat, often trying to fly his grandkids off the tube.

Denny also was an avid golfer and bowler, never missing a chance to hang out with his buddies.

Cathy and Denny shared their final earthly "I love you" at their favorite place, enjoying the view at South Templar Park. His wife, Cathy, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020.

Dennis was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, past member and president of the Sioux Golf Country Club, and 29-year member of the Alton Volunteer Fire & Rescue. He was a board member and served as president of South Templar Park Inc. in Orleans, Iowa. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Vikings and the Twins.

His three grandsons meant the world to him. He always enjoyed going to their band events and ball games, teaching them how to fish, boating, or just hanging out.