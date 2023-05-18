Dennis Lee Lihs

Sioux City

Dennis Lee Lihs, 77, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at a Sioux City Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Rev. David Hemann will officiate. Burial will be at the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor, S.D. Visitation with the family present will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dennis was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Yankton, S.D., to Edwin and Lillian (Hroza) Lihs. Dennis spent his early years in Pickstown, S.D. There he attended elementary and high school, graduating in May 1964. His summers were spent fishing, hiking, and swimming at Lake Francis Case, near Fort Randall, S.D.

In his youth, one of Dennis' passions was cross country running. This led him to attend Southern State College in Springfield, S.D. As a junior, he was undefeated in all distance events and was twice named "most valuable" and team captain. He was a four-year athlete and went on to become one of SDIC's all-time greatest runners. In 1968, Dennis qualified for the Olympic trials in both the two-mile and three-mile steeple chase.

In 1969, Dennis graduated with a degree in industrial arts and married his wife Lois (Poulosky) Lihs. Dennis went on to earn his master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. From there, he and his wife spent two years teaching on the island of Guam. Upon returning stateside, Dennis taught for five years in Sioux City before relocating to Rapid City, S.D., in 1979. There, he owned an art gallery and framing business. Some of the unique items he framed while operating the gallery belonged to Pope John Paul II, Korczak Ziolkowski (sculptor of Crazy Horse), and many items for the Mount Rushmore Memorial. In 1994, Dennis and his family returned to Sioux City, where Dennis taught in area schools until his retirement in 2003.

Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, hiking and fishing, as well as all kinds of water sports. If Dennis wasn't on the boat at the lake, he enjoyed traveling to local fish fries, church bazaars, and other festivals. He was proud to be from South Dakota, but he also loved to travel and to meet new and old friends when he and Lois wintered in Florida throughout their retirement years. Dennis and his wife enjoyed these winter months in Florida, where they spent time with friends from all over the world. Dennis especially loved trying new foods and restaurants while wintering in Florida, and he developed a love for deep sea fishing and spending time with his friends and wife on the beach.

Dennis also put his heart and soul into helping others. He enjoyed working with his hands, and he used his talents and skills to help those affected by hurricanes through Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by his wife Lois; son Jason (Stacey) Lihs; daughter Erika (Paul) Richardson; son Ryan (Ashley) Lihs; grandchildren Madison, Morgan, Molly, and Alex Lihs, Chase, Pierce, and Elyce Richardson, and Aaron and Austin Lihs; brothers Delwin, Jerry, and David; sister Barbara; three aunts; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Lillian Lihs; father-in-law Jack Poulosky; mother-in-law Sheila Poulosky; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.