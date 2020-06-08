Dennis Lee Luft
Sioux City
Dennis Lee Luft, 78, of Sioux City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
A celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Heartland Community Baptist, 2201 W. 19th St. in Sioux City.
He was born Aug. 18, 1941, in Peoria, Ill., to Jesse and Jeannette (Archibald) Luft, and after a life filled with love, died peacefully with family by his side.
Dennis and Barbara lived in Sioux City and were members of Heartland Community Baptist. He was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and served in children's ministry and Bible studies. Dennis served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany for three years.
He dreamed of becoming an engineer, and in 1960, started working for Chicago Northwestern Railroad (CNW) in South Pekin, Ill. He had various stops in between, with his final stop with Union Pacific in Sioux City, retiring in 2006 after 46 years.
Dennis remained active after retirement, attending meetings of CNW Historical Society, walleye fishing in Canada with his buddies, and even volunteering with the Red Cross to New Orleans in response to Hurricane Katrina. Dennis received the most joy traveling with Barb to Europe, New Zealand, Hawaii, Alaska, back to Pekin, and many other states, to visit family and friends.
He is survived by children, Bernadette (Ivan) Helms, Steven Luft, Lynn (Rob) Olson, Sheryl (Steve) Wohleb, Jason (Missy) Comes, Melisa Comes, and Monty (Erin) Comes; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Heartland Community Baptist Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.