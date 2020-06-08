× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dennis Lee Luft

Sioux City

Dennis Lee Luft, 78, of Sioux City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

A celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Heartland Community Baptist, 2201 W. 19th St. in Sioux City.

He was born Aug. 18, 1941, in Peoria, Ill., to Jesse and Jeannette (Archibald) Luft, and after a life filled with love, died peacefully with family by his side.

Dennis and Barbara lived in Sioux City and were members of Heartland Community Baptist. He was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and served in children's ministry and Bible studies. Dennis served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany for three years.

He dreamed of becoming an engineer, and in 1960, started working for Chicago Northwestern Railroad (CNW) in South Pekin, Ill. He had various stops in between, with his final stop with Union Pacific in Sioux City, retiring in 2006 after 46 years.