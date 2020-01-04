Sioux City

Dennis Miles Warren, 85, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5000 Military Road in Sioux City, with the Very Rev. Terry Roder officiating. Interment will be in McCook Cemetery, North Sioux City, S.D. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with the family present starting at 5:30 p.m., and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Larkin Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Dennis was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Elk Point, S.D., to Miles and Rita (McGraw) Warren. He grew up in Akron, Iowa, and attended Akron Public School. He was united in marriage to Shirley Jones on Nov 28, 1953, in Sioux City. The couple made Elk Point their home for several years before moving to the Riverside area of Sioux City in 1960. Over the years, Dennis worked for Sioux City Brick & Tile in Riverside, the Sioux City Stock Yards for 40 years, and part-time at Billy Boy in Riverside.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Local 176 Union, and the Boys of 68.