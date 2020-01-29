Dennis R. Fowler

Woodbury, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Dennis Ray "Choo Choo" Fowler, 72, of Woodbury, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his residential assisted living home in Woodbury, with family nearby. A lifelong Sioux City resident, he had only recently moved to Woodbury to be closer to family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Worship Site, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a vigil service, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree chalice and a rosary all beginning at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dennis was born at Methodist Hospital in Sioux City, on Feb. 24, 1947, the only child of Virgil and Julia Fowler, both of Sioux City. He graduated Central High School, class of 1965.
Dennis was an honorably discharged Vietnam veteran. Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 29, 1966. He served a sea tour in Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hancock, CVA-19, from Aug. 3, 1966 to May 24, 1969. He then briefly served on the aircraft carrier USS Ranger, CVA-61, until October 1969. He was honorably discharged on March 28, 1972, having earned three medals and one ribbon.
Dennis married the love of his life, Madeline "Molly" Marie Fowler, on July 31, 1971, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. Their parents lived directly across 17th Street from each other. Dennis and Madeline's only child, Robert, was born on Jan. 3, 1974. From that date forward, Dennis enjoyed and focused on all things about being a dad, including coaching youth t-ball and soccer, being involved in Cub Scouts, and whatever other activities his son was interested in. He never missed any of his son's sporting events or activities. He enjoyed family vacations, sporting events, and family gatherings.
You have free articles remaining.
Dennis worked hard to ensure his family was provided for. He drove truck for the company that was Monroe Welding until accepting a union job with Mid-American Energy (then IPS), where he worked for the majority of his working career. He worked various positions before settling in as shopkeeper at the Port Neal Power Plant, from where he retired. He was a proud union member and supporter.
Dennis had many interests and eclectic hobbies and collections. He loved trains. He was so into trains and model railroading that he was affectionately nicknamed "Choo Choo," or "Choo" for short. For most of his life, he had an elaborate model train layout in his basement that he enjoyed sharing with kids of all ages; his nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids fondly remember Dennis spending time showing them his model trains. He collected train memorabilia, enjoyed photographing trains and riding the rails with his wife, Molly, on vacations. Dennis was also a huge Star Trek fan, he had a fun collection of Star Trek items, and would often quote from the movies in conversation. Dennis was an avid reader and history buff, collecting Tom Clancy and related books and even enjoyed reading on his Kindle. He enjoyed creative writing at the Senior Center. He was a big sports fan, especially NASCAR and baseball, always rooting for his beloved New York Yankees, the Sioux City Explorers, and Dale Earnhardt. He and his son went to countless baseball games and sporting events together, including a game in New York in the last year of the old Yankee Stadium. His many interests and activities kept him forever young at heart. He was also kind and generous to those in need.
His faith was important to Dennis, he was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church community. He volunteered with many men's club activities, volunteered as an usher for Sunday services, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, taught Catholic Education (CCD) and sponsored many candidates for becoming new Catholics. He highly valued the lifelong friendships he made in the Immaculate Conception community.
Dennis is survived by his only son, Robert Fowler and his wife, Nyla, of Hudson, Wis.; his granddaughter, Ruby Fowler; his brothers and sisters-in-law; and his many nieces and nephews, which as an only child, he always held their relationships as very special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Madeline Fowler.
Dennis had said he will be happy to rejoin Madeline in heaven, her passing weighed very heavily on him. Dennis said he was happy to be able to spend so much time with and being closer to Robert, Nyla and Ruby. He would want to send a final message to everyone, quoting Mr. Spock, "Live long, and prosper."