Dennis R. Fowler

Dennis married the love of his life, Madeline "Molly" Marie Fowler, on July 31, 1971, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. Their parents lived directly across 17th Street from each other. Dennis and Madeline's only child, Robert, was born on Jan. 3, 1974. From that date forward, Dennis enjoyed and focused on all things about being a dad, including coaching youth t-ball and soccer, being involved in Cub Scouts, and whatever other activities his son was interested in. He never missed any of his son's sporting events or activities. He enjoyed family vacations, sporting events, and family gatherings.

Dennis worked hard to ensure his family was provided for. He drove truck for the company that was Monroe Welding until accepting a union job with Mid-American Energy (then IPS), where he worked for the majority of his working career. He worked various positions before settling in as shopkeeper at the Port Neal Power Plant, from where he retired. He was a proud union member and supporter.

Dennis had many interests and eclectic hobbies and collections. He loved trains. He was so into trains and model railroading that he was affectionately nicknamed "Choo Choo," or "Choo" for short. For most of his life, he had an elaborate model train layout in his basement that he enjoyed sharing with kids of all ages; his nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids fondly remember Dennis spending time showing them his model trains. He collected train memorabilia, enjoyed photographing trains and riding the rails with his wife, Molly, on vacations. Dennis was also a huge Star Trek fan, he had a fun collection of Star Trek items, and would often quote from the movies in conversation. Dennis was an avid reader and history buff, collecting Tom Clancy and related books and even enjoyed reading on his Kindle. He enjoyed creative writing at the Senior Center. He was a big sports fan, especially NASCAR and baseball, always rooting for his beloved New York Yankees, the Sioux City Explorers, and Dale Earnhardt. He and his son went to countless baseball games and sporting events together, including a game in New York in the last year of the old Yankee Stadium. His many interests and activities kept him forever young at heart. He was also kind and generous to those in need.