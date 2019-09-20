Sioux City
Dennis R. Golden, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at M’s on Fourth, 1021 Fourth St. Arrangements are under the direction on Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dennis was born on Feb. 21, 1947, in Sioux City, to George and Eileen (Thompson) Golden. He grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and in Sioux City.
On March 17, 1967, he married Donna Heck in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City. To this union three daughters were born. Dennis was a businessman. He owned and operated Golden Auto Sales with his brother Gary for 30-plus years. He then ran 4 Star Auto by himself until retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
Dennis enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and watching westerns. He was a car enthusiast, enjoyed being outdoors, and will always be remembered wearing a dress shirt, dress pants, and Old Spice cologne. Dennis was always willing to help others. He helped several people start their own businesses.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 52 years, Donna; daughters, Wendy (Daron) Jacobson and their daughter, Tara (Josh) and their son, Cameron, Melissa Golden and her children, Zach and Eli, and Denise Houts (Malon) and her children, Jace and Zoey and their father, Thomas Houts, all of Sioux City; and brothers Gary (Judy) Golden of Sioux City, and Jim (Linda) Golden of St. Joseph, Mo.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
To send flowers to the family of Dennis Golden, please visit Tribute Store.