Moville, Iowa
Dennis Rumohr, 63, of Moville, died after a sudden battle with cancer. Farmer, father, friend, Dennis went to the field in the sky on June 18, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensehfh.com.
Spending every day on the farm, enjoying God's creation, he made his life through his work. Especially enjoying the fruits of his labors in the fall, he lived his life according to the ebb and flow of nature's seasons. Always standing up for what was right, he was slow to anger and quick to laugh. Happy and proud of his family, they were his greatest joy. Through his farm and family, he lived his own way and created his own life, making every day his favorite day.
Born on the farm south of Moville, to Wayne and Clara Rumohr, Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Woodbury Central High School in Moville. He studied at Western Iowa Tech Community College, then worked for Luana Feeder Pigs in Luana, Iowa before managing a dairy farm near Farmersburg, Iowa.
Always loving and faithful, he married Julie Goettler in 1980, moving back to Moville to farm on the family land shortly after. Pursuing his lifelong dream, he raised his family on the farmland north of Moville where they lived together for 30 years. Each day was a joy, raising pigs and corn. Farming with his father was a special memory for Dennis, and he was happy to continue the circle, working with his son at the end of his life.
Dennis was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville. He enjoyed spending time with his family and community during his favorite week of the year at the Woodbury Country Fair. Family and friends were meaningful to Dennis, never meeting a person he couldn't visit with and befriend. Only a phone call away, he was always there when you needed him.
Dennis was a proud father to John Rumohr, his wife, Meredith and daughters, Noelle and Isla; Rose Kundel, her husband, Scott and children, Michael, Anna and Brynn; Sam Rumohr and wife, Nikki; and Denise Rumohr. Other family members include sister, Cindy Coyne; and brothers, Ron Rumohr, Scott Rumohr and Roger Rumohr.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Clara Rumohr; and grandson, Trace Kundel.