Dennis Sherrill

Dennis 'Denny' Sherrill

formerly Sioux City

Dennis "Denny" Sherrill, 69, formerly of Sioux City, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020,

Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lloyd Mork Memorial Park in Irene, S.D., just east of the Irene School at East State Street and Dickerson Ave., with a military tribute at 2 p.m., followed by an open house. For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com.

Dennis was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Dale and Shirley Sherrill. He attended Central High School in Sioux City, holding a state record in pole vaulting. He graduated in 1970 and was shortly drafted into the U.S. Navy.

Dennis worked in the Navy as a Seabee from 1970 to 1973. He enjoyed talking about his work at the radio station, constructing bridges and his Navy buddies.

Dennis was known as a jack of all trades. His charisma, fearlessness and love for risk taking gave him the ability to try anything. Dennis worked with his father at D&B Construction in Sioux City, in his early years leading to a degree in drafting. He owned an auto repair shop in Hartford, S.D. (Auto Creations and Care Center) as well as a cargo airplane business (Air Cargo Masters) in Sioux Falls, S.D.