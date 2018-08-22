Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Azle, Texas, formerly Le Mars, Iowa

Dennis Virgil Sitzman, 78, of Azle, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, following a lengthy illness.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City, with Deacon Larry Sitzman officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Merrill, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dennis was born on Dec. 23, 1939, in Le Mars, to Clarence and Alvina (Ruhland) Sitzman. On June 25, 1969, he married Bonnie Gayle Wood in Sioux City. He worked at Sam's Club for many years before retiring as a journeyman meat cutter. He loved fishing, bowling, woodworking and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son, Edward Sitzman (Paula Page) of Azle; two daughters, Sherry Mahrt (Nelson) of Dallas, Texas, and Lori Marshall (Glenn) of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Katie McPike, Whitney Mize, Shelby Sitzman, Shanna Pooe, Michael Williams, and Amanda Williams; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Virginia Peterson; and three brothers, Eldon Sitzman, Dewayne Sitzman, and Darvin Sitzman.

He was loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

