Denny George
View Comments

Denny George

{{featured_button_text}}

Farmington, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Denny George, 73, of Farmington, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Denny was born on March 11, 1946, in Sioux City, to Harold and Martha George. He attended St. Joseph Grade School and was a 1964 graduate of Heelan High School. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married Barbara Meehan of Marcus, Iowa on Jan. 27, 1973.

Denny is survived by his wife, Barb; a daughter, Rebecca (Rene) Martinez of Laveen, Ariz.; a son, Mathias of Farmington; six grandchildren, Noah, Nick and Ava Martinez and Denny "Den-Den," Charlotte and Eben George of Pipestone, Minn.; two sisters, Carole (Joe) Parrinello and Bev (Jim) Cosgrove, all of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Denny Jr.

To plant a tree in memory of Denny George as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News