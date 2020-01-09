Farmington, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Denny George, 73, of Farmington, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Denny was born on March 11, 1946, in Sioux City, to Harold and Martha George. He attended St. Joseph Grade School and was a 1964 graduate of Heelan High School. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married Barbara Meehan of Marcus, Iowa on Jan. 27, 1973.

Denny is survived by his wife, Barb; a daughter, Rebecca (Rene) Martinez of Laveen, Ariz.; a son, Mathias of Farmington; six grandchildren, Noah, Nick and Ava Martinez and Denny "Den-Den," Charlotte and Eben George of Pipestone, Minn.; two sisters, Carole (Joe) Parrinello and Bev (Jim) Cosgrove, all of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Denny Jr.

To plant a tree in memory of Denny George as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.