Dewey Thompson

Sioux City

Dewey Thompson, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be Monday in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dewey was born on Jan. 30, 1948, in Austin, Texas. He was married to Rosalea Thompson and she later preceded him in death. Dewey lived in Minnesota and various other places around Siouxland. He worked as a truck driver for several different companies.

He enjoyed fishing and helping others. He especially loved his dog, Sissy, whom he loved to spoil.

Those left to honor his memory include his friends, Pam (Mark) Uden of Sioux City, and Markie (Katie) Uden of Sioux City; several children; and his dog, Sissy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife.

