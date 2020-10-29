Dian H. Liebenthal

Papillion, Neb., formerly Sergeant Bluff

Dian H. Liebenthal, 80, of Papillion, formerly of Sergeant Bluff, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at a care facility in Papillion.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Community United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service Friday at the church. Please bring and wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Dian was born on Feb. 6, 1930, on her parent's farm in Cross Plains Township, Hutchinson County, S.D. She was the daughter of George and Myrtle (Boland) Degen. She graduated in Sioux City from Central High School in 1958.

During May 1964, she married Paul Liebenthal in Huntington Park, Calif. Returning to Sioux City, Dian worked as a bookkeeper, real estate agent and since the middle 1990s, was a telemarker at MCI in Sergeant Bluff until retiring in 2005.

While living in Sergeant Bluff, she was an active member of Community United Methodist Church, the Red Hats and the Pioneer Investors Club. She enjoyed following her son and later her grandchildren's sports activities.