Sioux City
Diane Dempster Gross, 58, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends and listening to her favorite flute sonata.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbrotherschapels.com.
Diane, the daughter of Kent and Verna (Lundquist) Dempster, was born on March 28, 1960, in Yankton, S.D. She attended Springfield High School in Springfield, S.D. She later graduated from the University of South Dakota, with a degree in music education.
Diane was a music teacher for the Le Mars (Iowa) Public School District for two years before starting her career with the Sioux City Public Schools, where she taught for 19 years, until her retirement. She was also an adjunct instructor of flute at Morningside College in Sioux City, and taught many private flute students.
She was a member of the National Flute Association, Iowa Bandmasters Association, Sioux City Chamber Music Association, and was a board member for the Cedar Glen Condo Association. In addition, she participated in the Le Mars Big Band, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, Sioux City Rochestra, the Sioux City Municipal Band, the Sioux City All-American Band, the Augustana Lutheran Church Choir, and accompanied for countless musical events in the community.
She loved music, art—painting and drawing, photography, reading, and sharing coffee with friends. She was a gifted flutist and pianist. She founded "Musicians for Healing," a program dedicated to sharing live music with patients in healthcare facilities.
Diane was a very humble, witty, positive, uplifting, and generous person, who loved life and loved to laugh. Her students adored her and she always made sure she gave them her all. Diane's caring nature brought out the best in everyone she met.
Diane is survived by her brother, Wayne (Pat) Dempster of Black Hawk, S.D.; niece, Vicki (Colin) Galvin and her son, Sean (Brooke) Johnson of Volga, S.D. and their children, Jada and Sutton; niece, Kristi (Brad) Letcher and children, McKenna and Cooper of Huron, S.D.; her special kitty, Violet; and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to a music scholarship in honor of Diane.