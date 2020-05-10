× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Diane June Conrad

Sioux City

Diane June Conrad, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her residence following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing must be observed in the chapel. The Rev. Liz Tucker will officiate. Interment will be in Ponca City Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Diane was born March 4, 1956, in Denison, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Burdette (Malcolm) Adams.

On March 20, 1976, Diane married Ricky Lynn Conrad in Arion, Iowa. To this union, three children were born. Diane resided outside of Charter Oak, Iowa, for a year before moving to Dow City for two years. She then resided in Arion, Iowa, for 14 years and then moved to Sioux City.

Diane attended Hair by Stewart's Cosmetology School from 1974 to 1975, earning her cosmetology license. She was a hairstylist for 42 years. She worked at many salons in her career including Hair by Stewart's for 27 years, Bell Touche for four years, At a Glance for three years, and Elements of Beauty for eight years.