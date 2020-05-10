Diane June Conrad
Sioux City
Diane June Conrad, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her residence following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing must be observed in the chapel. The Rev. Liz Tucker will officiate. Interment will be in Ponca City Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Diane was born March 4, 1956, in Denison, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Burdette (Malcolm) Adams.
On March 20, 1976, Diane married Ricky Lynn Conrad in Arion, Iowa. To this union, three children were born. Diane resided outside of Charter Oak, Iowa, for a year before moving to Dow City for two years. She then resided in Arion, Iowa, for 14 years and then moved to Sioux City.
Diane attended Hair by Stewart's Cosmetology School from 1974 to 1975, earning her cosmetology license. She was a hairstylist for 42 years. She worked at many salons in her career including Hair by Stewart's for 27 years, Bell Touche for four years, At a Glance for three years, and Elements of Beauty for eight years.
Diane was very active in Whitfield Methodist Church. She was also a member of Tri T., P.E.O. sisterhood, and Red Hat Society. Diane was a people person, she had a wonderful personality. She loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She enjoyed scrapbooking at the Lodge in Elk Point with the girls. She also enjoyed camping and canoeing with family.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Ricky Lynn Conrad of Sioux City; daughters, Kari Conrad of Sioux City, Leah Claassen and her husband, Brian of Bondurant, Iowa; son, Reed Conrad and wife, Roberta of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Alivia Conrad of Sioux City, Brendin Conrad of Sioux City, and Stella Claassen of Bondurant.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Adams.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.