Diane Marie Barnett, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be noon Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Squires and Deacon Fred Karpuk officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Diane was born on June 10, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Albert F. and Helen C. (Pietrzak) Gaylor. She received her education in Cleveland, graduating from Marymount High School. Diane continued her education, graduating from Kent State University, in Kent, Ohio.
She married Dr. Keith Barnett in Elk Point, S.D. In her career, Diane was a special needs educator and psychiatric social worker. She enjoyed memberships in the National Education Association and was a board certified member of the Association of Clinical Social Workers.
Following her retirement, Diane enjoyed volunteering at Hospice of Siouxland, was an ardent fan of Briar Cliff Chargers volleyball teams, enjoyed traveling the world over, and most recently, became a coloring book enthusiast. She enjoyed her Traveler's Book Club and IRIS Reading Club affiliation here in Siouxland. Diane was a Sioux City resident for more than 40 years.
Diane is survived by her brother, Lawrence (Lori) Gaylor; son, Jon (Melissa) Barnett; daughters, Rachel (Edd Welch) Barnett and Sara Barnett; and grandchildren, Kristina, Kandace, Josh, and Alexa.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Elaine; and sister-in-law, Margretta Barnett.
Memorials may be made in Diane's name to Briar Cliff University.