Sioux City
Diane Probst, 68, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Southern Hills Baptist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Diane was born on Sept. 18, 1950, in Sioux City, the daughter of Christian and Johanna (Harms) Brekke. She graduated from Central High School. Diane met Rick Dobbs and they have been together for 22 years.
Diane enjoyed going shopping and spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandkids. She loved all of the family pets, even thinking of them as her grandchildren.
Survivors include her significant other, Rick Dobbs; children, Charlie Probst, Katie Probst, Megan Probst, Zach Probst, Richard Jahnke, Jon (Jamie) Dobbs, and Jennifer (Brandon) Ballantyne; brother, Arlen Brekke; and grandchildren, Anthony, Lydia, Juliana, Marcella, Preston, Jackson, Taryn, and Lexi.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Phillip Brekke; and sister, Joyce McBride.