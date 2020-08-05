× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dianna K. Hanna

Blair, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Dianna K. Hanna, 59, of Blair, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Dianna was born on Sept. 8, 1960, in Sioux City, the daughter of Dale and Dorothy (Brownlee) Laumbach. She graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1979. She continued her education at Morningside College, the University of South Dakota and the University of Iowa.

Dianna worked at Prairie Valley Schools in Gowrie, Iowa, East Green School in Grand Junction, Iowa, and Woodbury Central (1988-1992) in Moville, Iowa. She was the music director from 2016 through 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, and part-time at St. Paul's Lutheran Church for a few years.

Dianna enjoyed refinishing antiques for her home, watching movies, reading and taking care of her cats. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.