Dianne Fay Reuschling

Sioux City

Dianne Fay Reuschling, 81, of Sioux City, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, June 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness with dementia and a recent cancer diagnosis.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crescent Park United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Scott Squires officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present, and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dianne was born May 26, 1939, in Sioux City, the daughter of Clair and Bernadine (Smith) Conway. She graduated from Central High School in June 1957 and attended Morningside College from 1957 to 1959.

Dianne married Howard Reuschling on Aug. 23, 1959, in Sioux City. They lived in both Sibley and Le Mars, Iowa, before settling in Sioux City in 1964. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school. She then worked for Aetna Life & Casualty from 1975 to 1983 and IMT Insurance from 1983 to 2005, when she retired.