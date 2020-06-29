Dianne Fay Reuschling
Sioux City
Dianne Fay Reuschling, 81, of Sioux City, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, June 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness with dementia and a recent cancer diagnosis.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crescent Park United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Scott Squires officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present, and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dianne was born May 26, 1939, in Sioux City, the daughter of Clair and Bernadine (Smith) Conway. She graduated from Central High School in June 1957 and attended Morningside College from 1957 to 1959.
Dianne married Howard Reuschling on Aug. 23, 1959, in Sioux City. They lived in both Sibley and Le Mars, Iowa, before settling in Sioux City in 1964. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school. She then worked for Aetna Life & Casualty from 1975 to 1983 and IMT Insurance from 1983 to 2005, when she retired.
She was a lifelong member of Crescent Park United Methodist Church. She served as the organist and sang in the church choir for over 50 years. Her passions were playing the piano and organ, singing, quilting, crocheting, and many other crafts. She was a volunteer for many years at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's crocheting baby blankets and hats for all the newborns. She was the kindest, most loving person anyone had ever met.
Dianne loved barbershop music and was a member of the Uptown Chorus and Just Us Quartet from 2008 to 2019. When she was not singing, she was humming. She is now singing in Heaven with her mother and sister. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include a son, Rick Reuschling and his significant other, Carol Virden Grimmius of Sioux City, and his son, Rick Reuschling Jr. and his wife, Whitney and daughter, Hayley of Wooster, Ark.; identical twin daughters and their husbands, Cindy and Russ Hauser and their sons, Jeff Morehead and his wife, Heather and children Trenten and Macy, and Chad Morehead, all of Akron, Iowa, and Becky and Scott Morehead and their sons, Marcus Morehead and his wife, Jade and children Kayghen and Marshall of Akron, and Mathew Morehead and son, Karson of Westfield, Iowa; her brother, Rob Conway and his wife, Donna of New Virginia, Iowa; brother-in-law, Ed Luikart; sisters-in-law, Becky Conway and Esther Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her parents, Clair and Bernadine Conway; a brother, Bill Conway; a sister, Nancy Luikart; brothers-in-law, Byrnes Johnson, Frank Reuschling, and Virgil Reuschling; and sisters-in-law, Bertie Reuschling and Terry Reuschling.
Memorials may be made in her name to Crescent Park United Methodist Church or Hospice of Siouxland.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Holy Spirit Retirement Home and Hospice of Siouxland for their love and care of Mom.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.