Dianne M. Horsley 37 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Elk Point, SD 63, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Meyer Brothers Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Dianne M. Horsley Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota $5 off your next oil change! Hamilton Touchless Is your dog safe? Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill View our menu More Latest Local Offers Foulk Bros Plumbing & Heating We appreciate the review! Northtown Inc. 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB SHORT BOX 4-WHEEL DRIVE LT Z71 Duster Hoffman NextHome TriState Realty We are growing!