Sioux Rapids, Iowa
70, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Service: June 3 at 10:30 a.m., First United Church, Sioux Rapids. Burial: Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation: June 2 from 3 to 5 p.m., at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home, Sioux Rapids.
Sioux Rapids, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
70, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Service: June 3 at 10:30 a.m., First United Church, Sioux Rapids. Burial: Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation: June 2 from 3 to 5 p.m., at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home, Sioux Rapids.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.