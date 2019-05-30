{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux Rapids, Iowa

70, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Service: June 3 at 10:30 a.m., First United Church, Sioux Rapids. Burial: Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation: June 2 from 3 to 5 p.m., at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home, Sioux Rapids.

the life of: Dick Vail
