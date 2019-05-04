{{featured_button_text}}

Brunsville, Iowa

86, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Service: May 6 at 10:30 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Grant Township, Le Mars, Iowa. Burial: Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: May 5 at 4 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.

the life of: Dixie Oetken
