Dixie Oetken, 86, of Brunsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, Grant Township, rural Le Mars. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will begin 4 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.
Dixie Maureen Vreugdenhil was born on Sept. 29, 1932, in Plainview, Neb., to Reuben and Eloise (Barr) Vreugdenhil. Dixie graduated from Le Mars Community High School and attended Wayne State College.
She was united in marriage to Donald Oetken on Dec. 14, 1952, at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, rural Akron, Iowa. Don and Dixie made their home in Elgin, Township, rural Plymouth County. In 1956, they moved to a farm in Grant Township and in 1974, they moved to Brunsville.
Dixie worked at First National Bank in Le Mars and later, Savings Bank and Trust in Brunsville. She also worked as a bookkeeper for the Struble Elevator for several years. Don passed away on Aug. 6, 2013. Dixie moved to Park Place in Le Mars in July 2018.
She was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Grant Township. She was a member of Tops Club, and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and golfing.
Dixie is survived by her children, Valerie (Keith) Den Hartog of Sioux Center, Iowa, Sue Oetken (Tom) Slifko of Winston Salem, N.C., LuAnn Collmann of Brunsville, John Oetken of Le Mars, Lance (Wendy) Oetken of Alton, Iowa, and Melinda (Dan) Stelling of Pierce, Neb.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marlene (Tom) Arens of Le Mars; and several nieces and nephews.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, John H. and Gretha C. (Lubben) Oetken; her brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Sandra) Oetken, Lawrence (Shirley) Oetken, and Herman (Frances) Oetken; sisters-in-law, Lucille (James) Slay, Laura (Leonard) Campbell, and Alice (John) Reid; and a son-in-law, Tom Martin.