South Sioux City
Dixie Rae (Potts) True, 86, of South Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in South Sioux City.
Services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in the Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Dixie was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on May 14, 1932, the daughter of John and Melissa (Funkhouser) Potts. She graduated from Macy High School, Macy, Neb.
On Feb. 5, 1957, Dixie married Chris True in Elk Point, S.D. They were married 23 years. Three children were born to this union, Wendy (Joe) Frederick of Bennington, Neb., Cathy (Todd) Nilson of Lindenhurst, Ill., and Gene True of Syracuse, Neb.
Dixie worked as a telephone operator for AT&T and for Answer Iowa, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Hand and Foot, Groups and Runs and Scat. She enjoyed watching Turner Classic Movies all day long. Known for her “burnt chicken and homemade buns,” she enjoyed cooking for the holidays. She took pride in her children and extended family, worked hard to provide for her children, and never complained. Her laugh was infectious, her heart was genuine, and her smile would brighten any room.
Dixie will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses; grandchildren, Joshua and Dakota Frederick, Casey, Spencer, and Trevor Nilson, Alex Joeckel, Nathan and Nicholas True; sisters, Ardie Laird, Sonjia McCandless, and Penny Whalen; brothers, Max and Denny Potts; and many special nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Dixie is preceded in death by her husband, Chris; brothers, Lloyd and Kenny Potts; daughter-in-law, Kathy True; grandson, Joey Nilson; and her parents.
A special thank you to Regency Care Center and Hospice for the care and compassion shown during Dixie’s stay.