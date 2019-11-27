Fairbury, Neb., formerly Stanton, Neb.

Dixie Y. Curry, 83, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk, Neb. Reverend Tim DeFor will officiate. Interment will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Dixie was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Stanton, Neb., to her parents George and Edith (Blesh) Reikofski. She graduated from Stanton High School.

On March 6, 1955, Dixie married Leland “Tom” Curry in Stanton. They made their home in Omaha for many years. She worked for the Brandeis Department Store and Western Electric, retiring in 1990.

Dixie loved collecting clowns, playing bingo and attending auctions. Family and friends will always remember Dixie for her generous heart and friendly nature.