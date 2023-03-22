Dolan A. Grashoff

Aurelia, Iowa

Dolan A. Grashoff, 57, of rural Aurelia passed away Saturday morning, March 18, 2023, at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center after a long hard battle with cancer.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at the First United Methodist Church in Aurelia. Pastor Linda Morris will officiate. Burial will be in the Afton Township Cemetery, rural Cherokee, Iowa. Visitation was held 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. The Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Dolan was born on Aug. 15, 1965, at Cherokee to Russell I. and Doris L. (Smith) Grashoff. He attended Willow Community Schools and graduated from Cherokee Washington High School in 1983. Dolan attended Iowa State University for three years and then decided that work and being outside was a much better fit for him.

Dolan was married to Lisa Nicolaisen on June 9, 1990, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. He had worked for Haselhoff Construction for many years retiring in August of 2021. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Aurelia.

Dolan enjoyed camping, traveling with his family, tractor rides with his father, riding motorcycles and playing around in his Jeep. He collected 1/64 scale model tractors, grew pumpkins and enjoyed delivering them to his family and friends. Dolan was diagnosed with cancer on June 26, 2017. He fought a long hard battle and always kept the frame of mind that he was going to beat this. He never gave up.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa of Aurelia; parents Russell and Doris Grashoff of Cherokee; brother Brandon I. Grashoff and his wife Laura of Sioux Falls, S.D., and their children Alex and Adam; and sister Valarie I. Grashoff Berge and her husband Perry of Nora Springs, Iowa, and their children Steven, Jared, Joshua, and Nathan.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents George and Letha Smith; paternal grandparents, Albert and Alma Grashoff; parents-in-law Ferne and Vernie Nicolaisen; nephews Andy Berge and Jason Nicolaisen; nephews in infancy Justin and Corey Nicolaisen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Galen and Gaylene Nicolaisen; and numerous aunts and uncles.