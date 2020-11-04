Dollie D. Howard

Westfield, Iowa

Dollie Darlene Howard, 83, of Westfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Steve Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Dollie Darlene, the daughter of William C. and Maxine (Ebmeier) Delfs, was born on Oct. 12, 1937, in Sioux City. Dollie grew up and attended school in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School. Following high school, she attended Morningside College.

Dollie was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” M. Howard on Dec. 26, 1959 at the former Concordia Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with five children and the family made their home in Sioux City. After all the children were school age, Dollie started working at Nutra-Flo in the clerical department. She then worked at Harry Batcheller's Farm Store in Sioux City. In December 1996, Dollie and Bob purchased Miles Inn and they operated it until retiring in 2005. In 1993, they moved from Sioux City to their acreage near Westfield.