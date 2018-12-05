Sloan, Iowa
Dolores F. Nordstrom, 91, of Sloan, passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Community Church of Christ in Sloan, with Dr. Emery Killian officiating. Private family burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery, near Holly Springs, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Dolores Francis was born on Feb. 18, 1927, in Sioux City, to LaFayette and Mary (Hindman) Dowling. She attended elementary school in Salix, Iowa, and graduated from Hornick (Iowa) High School in 1945.
She married Ray Louis Nordstrom on April 18, 1948, in Hornick. To this union, two sons were born, Brad and Rodd. Ray preceded her in death on June 15, 1996. Dolores worked at Sloan State Bank for several years, and later for the Iowa Nebraska State Bank in Hornick.
She was a member of the Community Church of Christ in Sloan. She enjoyed caring for her yard, sewing, and attending sporting events, especially those of her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons and their wives, Brad and Diana Nordstrom of Winterset, Iowa, and Rodd and Diana Nordstrom of Sloan; four grandchildren and their spouses, Christine (Rob Apodaca) Nordstrom, Chad (Terri) Nordstrom, Cory (Theresa) Nordstrom, and Amy (Nate) Herbst; 11 great-grandchildren, Josh, Jayci, Jaxon, Maddy, Drake, Robert, Carter, Leah, Regan, Nolan, and Bryce; three great-great-grandchildren, Preston, Grayson, and Emmalyn; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Dowling of Whiting, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LaFayette and Mary Dowling; husband, Ray Louis Nordstrom; siblings, Mildred Sherman, Donald Dowling, LaFayette Dowling, Hazel Kersey, Edyth Kennelly, Clifford Dowling, Bernyce McReynolds, Maxine Nystrom, Helen Howe, and Leonard "Boz" Dowling; and special friend, Dale Washburn.