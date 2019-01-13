Sioux City
Dolores I. Scheck, 100, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Meinen officiating. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cornelius Catholic Cemetery Homer, Neb. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the retirement home. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Dolores was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on Dec. 3, 1918, the daughter of Dr. Frank and Ruth (Hodson) Molsberry. She grew up in Sac City, Iowa, where her father practiced dentistry. Dolores was the valedictorian of the class of 1937. She received her bachelors and masters degrees from Iowa State. After spending a year in research at the University of Illinois, she accepted a teaching position at Virginia Tech.
She met returning GI, George Scheck, when the parish priest asked them to organize a church choir. The couple were married at St. Mary's in Blacksburg on Aug. 6, 1947. Their common love of music and their faith remained strong bonds through their 60 years of marriage. As was the tradition, Dolores left her profession while raising their two children. Returning to the workforce, she became head of dietetics at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., retiring in 1980. George and Dolores lived in Rochester, and then in Perry, N.Y. for 33 years, before moving to Cedar Falls, Iowa to care for family. They moved to the Siouxland area in 2000.
Besides her love of music, Dolores enjoyed a fondness for birds, and enjoyed artwork, which she shared liberally with church, friends, and community.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, George H. Scheck of South Sioux City, and Sally (Dennis) Reinert of Dakota City; her sister-in-law, Stacy Harris Molsberry; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2008; her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Doran Molsberry; and her brother, Frank Molsberry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Holy Spirit Chapel Fund, or Care Initiatives Hospice.