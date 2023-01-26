Dolores J. 'Dee' Sachau

Sioux City

Dolores J. "Dee" Sachau, 93, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at a local nursing home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at St. Michael Church with a Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Dolores Jean "Dee" Shearer, the daughter of Oliver and Lucille (McCormick) Shearer, was born May 10, 1929, in Jackson, Minn. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City.

On Dec. 22, 1951, Dee was united in marriage with Harry H. Sachau in Elk Point, S.D. Harry died March 3, 2000. She was devoted to her family and created a warm and caring home for her ever-growing family. She loved and supported every one of her children, grandchildren, and many friends.

Dee created many holiday and birthday traditions over the years. Her favorite was the annual Christmas Eve celebration at her home. Each year was filled with children, laughter, chaos, the all-important nativity scene, wonderful food, and of course, a visit from Santa.

Dee touched countless lives during her 93 years. She was wise, kind, generous, creative, fun, and the constant source of strength for her family and so many others.

She volunteered with many organizations, including Girl Scouts, Diocese of Sioux City Catholic Schools, the Bargain Center, Goodfellow Charities, and Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

Dee was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Siouxland Center for Active Generations, Catholic Daughters, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed dancing, playing Shanghai, bridge, and bingo.

Dee is survived by her children, Bobbette (Greg) Theroux of Des Moines, Iowa, Maryellen (Irby) Shipp of Charleston, S.C., Terri (Mark) Avery of McCook Lake, S.D., Julie Stickrod, Sue (Monte) Stusse, Lisa (special friend Dale Barkley) Sachau, Jeff Sachau, Jill (Pat) Considine, and Rebecca (Garrett) Smith, all of Sioux City; 24 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons Tim and Pat; sister, Dona O'Gara; and two grandchildren.