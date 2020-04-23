× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dolores J. Shuff

Le Mars, Iowa

Dolores J. Shuff, 89, of Le Mars, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.

Due to the current public health mandate, a private family service will be held at a later date conducted by the Rev. Dr. Okitakoyi Michel Lundula of the United Methodist Church of Le Mars. The Mauer–Johnson Funeral home in Le Mars is assisting Dolores's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Dolores Jean Shuff was born on June 19, 1930, in Hawarden, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Geraldine (Godferson) Janvrin. She was raised in Hawarden and graduated from Hawarden High School in 1949. Following graduation, Dolores worked at a local dress shop.

On Jan. 14, 1951, Dolores and Roger Shuff were united in marriage at Hawarden. They lived in Hawarden until moving to Le Mars in 1969. Together they purchased a service station. Dolores managed the bookkeeping for Shuff's Apco. They sold the station in 1988 and Dolores took a position at Westmar College as a cook. She loved cooking and remained there until her retirement.