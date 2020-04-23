Dolores J. Shuff
Le Mars, Iowa
Dolores J. Shuff, 89, of Le Mars, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Due to the current public health mandate, a private family service will be held at a later date conducted by the Rev. Dr. Okitakoyi Michel Lundula of the United Methodist Church of Le Mars. The Mauer–Johnson Funeral home in Le Mars is assisting Dolores's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Dolores Jean Shuff was born on June 19, 1930, in Hawarden, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Geraldine (Godferson) Janvrin. She was raised in Hawarden and graduated from Hawarden High School in 1949. Following graduation, Dolores worked at a local dress shop.
On Jan. 14, 1951, Dolores and Roger Shuff were united in marriage at Hawarden. They lived in Hawarden until moving to Le Mars in 1969. Together they purchased a service station. Dolores managed the bookkeeping for Shuff's Apco. They sold the station in 1988 and Dolores took a position at Westmar College as a cook. She loved cooking and remained there until her retirement.
Dolores was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Le Mars. She was also a member of the Floyd Valley Hospital Auxiliary and embroidered numerous dish towels to sell for fund raising. Together she and Roger made crafts and gardened. Dolores cared for the flower gardens and canned the vegetables Roger grew. She also found time for league bowling. Dolores was the face behind the camera and she compiled numerous photo albums. Her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Randy Shuff and his wife, Sandi and their children, Kristen (Jake Kohntopp) Shuff of Jerome, Ind., and Jed (Courtney) Shuff of Chubbuck, Ind.; a son, Ron Shuff and his wife, Lynette of Le Mars, and their children, Chad (Tammy) Shuff of Omaha, Neb., and Camie (Matt) Blundell of Ormskirk, England; great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon and Leighton Shuff of Omaha, and Amber and Ruby Blundell of Ormskirk; a daughter, Debra Hughes and her children, Travis (Bailey Abraham) Hughes, Jessica (Drew Griffith) Hughes and Kenna Ruhland, all of Le Mars; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Mason Sitzmann of Le Mars, Bryse Hughes and Everlee Cole of Akron, Iowa; sisters, Wanda (Jerry) McManaman of Lincoln, Neb., and LaVonne Corral of Williamsburg, Iowa; and a brother, Ken Janvrin of Penora, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger on Dec. 31, 2011; and a sister, Betty (Ken) Daugherty.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.