Dolores M. Engle

Sioux City

Dolores Margaret Engle, 95, of Sioux City, has passed away on March 25, 2020, after a long illness.

Services will take place at a future date through Waterbury Funeral Services. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City.

Dolores Gisch, along with her twin sister, Dorothy, was born in St. Joseph, Iowa, on Dec. 31, 1924. Her parents were Benedict and Clara Lenertz Gisch. One of a family of 10 children, Dolores was an avid student. She moved to Sioux City in 1944 to begin nursing school through St. Vincent Hospital's Cadet Nurse Corps program. It was during that time that she met her future husband. She graduated from nursing school in 1947 and married Paul C. Engle on Nov. 24 of that same year.

The couple set down permanent roots in Sioux City. In addition to raising her six children, Dolores pursued a career as a registered nurse, both at St. Vincent and later on at Mercy Hospital, where she specialized for a time in critical care nursing.

Over the years, Dolores was an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish. She enjoyed playing cards and golf, baking goodies for her grandkids and spending time with her large family.