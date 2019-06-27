Dolores Parkhill

Bloomington, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Dolores “Del” Parkhill, 88, of Bloomington, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Ave. S., in Bloomington. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Dolores was born in Spokane, Wash., to Arthur and Maude Paggett. Del moved to L.A., where she met Dave. After getting married, the couple moved to Sioux City, and then to Bloomington. Del was a voracious reader who loved to travel. She became a highly respected travel agent and established her own agency, Five Star Travel. Her love of travel led her to more than 100 countries and many adventures.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, David; son, Kelly and daughter-in-law, Laurie; along with loving relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Ready for Success, www.readyforsuccessmn.org.