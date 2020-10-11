Dominique Privett

Dominique 'Nick' L. Privett

Dominique "Nick" L. Privett, 65, of Sioux City. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dominique, who entered into heaven on Oct. 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City, with Pastor Bill Yanney officiating. Visitation for Nick will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Nick was born in Nettancourt, France, on May 18, 1955, to Bleuette Caron and Jean Hedieux. He moved to the United States with his mother, sister, Debbie (Klemke) Johnson and his brother, Rodney Klemke in 1962. They moved to Sioux City in 1966. He was adopted by Dr. James and Patricia Privett, formerly of Sioux City.

He served overseas in the United States Army from 1980 until 1983, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He returned to Sioux City, where he worked for Fareway Grocery and continued his employment for 34 years until his retirement in 2019.

He married the love of his life, Constance (Connie Bousquet) Baker on Aug. 26, 1988, with her five children. Together Nick and Connie provided foster care and went on to adopt eight additional children.