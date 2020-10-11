Dominique Privett

Dominique 'Nick' L. Privett
Sioux City
Dominique "Nick" L. Privett, 65, of Sioux City. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dominique, who entered into heaven on Oct. 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City, with Pastor Bill Yanney officiating. Visitation for Nick will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Nick was born in Nettancourt, France, on May 18, 1955, to Bleuette Caron and Jean Hedieux. He moved to the United States with his mother, sister, Debbie (Klemke) Johnson and his brother, Rodney Klemke in 1962. They moved to Sioux City in 1966. He was adopted by Dr. James and Patricia Privett, formerly of Sioux City.
He served overseas in the United States Army from 1980 until 1983, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He returned to Sioux City, where he worked for Fareway Grocery and continued his employment for 34 years until his retirement in 2019.
He married the love of his life, Constance (Connie Bousquet) Baker on Aug. 26, 1988, with her five children. Together Nick and Connie provided foster care and went on to adopt eight additional children.
Nick loved working for Fareway and was known by many. His other passions included spending time with family, cooking exotic French dishes, working on his home and gardening. Nick's life exemplified a life of self-sacrifice, giving to others and loving his family. He rarely complained and showed compassion rather than correction. We will all miss him deeply but know he is with our Lord and Savior, Yeshua Hamashiach.
Family includes his wife, Connie Privett; siblings; Debbie and Jim Johnson of Buffalo Lake, Minn., Rodney Klemke of Sioux City, Shirley Privett of Burlington, Iowa, James Privett of South Carolina, Juliana Touihri (Mongi) of Charleston, S.C., John Privett of South Carolina. Nick and Connie's children include Christine and Annette McCalmont, Warren and Amy Baker, Stacy Baker and Troy Griese, Michael Baker (deceased), Hilda Baker, Donna Baker, Todd Baker, Kylee Privett, Stephani Stolpe-Privett, Kari Privett, Allen Privett, James Privett, Stacy Privett, Aaron Privett, Valerie Privett, and Cody Privett. Additionally, Nick and Connie have 38 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
