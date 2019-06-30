Sioux City
Don Bell, 74, of Sioux City, passed away on June 24, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Per Don’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Don's family would like to thank everyone at Ava’s House Hospice for their care of Don up to the end. Arrangements are under the direction of George Boom Funeral Home & Crematory in Sioux Falls.
Don W. Bell, the son of Don and Bernice (Martin) Bell, was born on July 2, 1944, in Sioux City. After graduating from Central High in 1962, Don joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
He was united in marriage to Janet Cardwell in 1967. After being discharged from the Army, Don became a truck driver and was driving all the way 'til the end. He was a workaholic, and could never just sit and relax. This kept him busy doing something all the time, whether it be for himself or anyone else who needed help. He loved all animals and would go out of his way to rescue any he could. About the only time Don could sit still was when he was playing cards or working on a jigsaw puzzle.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet of Sioux City; son, Jason of Sioux City; brother, Jim (Debi) of Dakota Dunes; and sister, Nona of Albuquerque, N.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kerry.